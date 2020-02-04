Man denies raping schoolgirl in Lavenham more than 30 years ago

A schoolgirl who was allegedly raped in Lavenham more than three decades ago was told by her attacker not to tell anyone what he'd done, a court has heard.

The girl was aged around 11 when she was allegedly raped in the 1980s by Robert Dent when he was 18, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said Dent was living in Lavenham at the time of the alleged rape and afterwards told the girl not to tell anyone what he'd done.

The court heard the girl claimed that prior to the alleged rape Dent had indecently assaulted her.

Dent, now aged 54, of High Street, Spalding, has denied rape, five offences of indecent assault and two offences of indecency with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in the 1980s.

Dent is alleged to have touched the girl intimately before raping her.

The trial continues.