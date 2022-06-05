'A real honour' - Jubilee party organiser on Suffolk village's BBC feature
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The organiser of a Suffolk village has spoken about the 'honour' of hosting a Jubilee celebration shown on the BBC.
Lizzie Falconer, from Lavenham, was featured in the BBC's broadcast of The Platinum Pageant after organising the village's 'Big Lunch' Jubilee celebration.
Speaking about the occasion in a pre-recorded clip, she said: "This should be a celebration fit for a Queen; I hope it will be.
"Queen Mary has visited, Prince Charles has been here at least a couple of times and Princess Anne's also been here.
"The Queen has visited this village as well so we have royal connections.
"It's a real honour to put on a party like this. I feel as if I'm somewhere in the middle of all this history of Lavenham, just doing my little bit, which is wonderful.
"I'm truly humbled to be doing it."
Lavenham's celebration can be seen on BBC iPlayer
