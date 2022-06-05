News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A real honour' - Jubilee party organiser on Suffolk village's BBC feature

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:55 PM June 5, 2022
Organiser Lizzie. Lavenham celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee with a street party PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The organiser of a Suffolk village has spoken about the 'honour' of hosting a Jubilee celebration shown on the BBC.

Lizzie Falconer, from Lavenham, was featured in the BBC's broadcast of The Platinum Pageant after organising the village's 'Big Lunch' Jubilee celebration.

Lavenham celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee with a street party PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Speaking about the occasion in a pre-recorded clip, she said: "This should be a celebration fit for a Queen; I hope it will be.

"Queen Mary has visited, Prince Charles has been here at least a couple of times and Princess Anne's also been here. 

There were almost 500 people at Lavenham's Jubilee celebration, which featured on the BBC's live broadcast - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"The Queen has visited this village as well so we have royal connections.

"It's a real honour to put on a party like this. I feel as if I'm somewhere in the middle of all this history of Lavenham, just doing my little bit, which is wonderful.

Organiser Lizzie Falconer among a group of Lavenham party-goers this weekend - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Lavenham celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee with a street party - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The BBC filming at Lavenham as they celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee with a street party - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Lavenham celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee with a street party - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I'm truly humbled to be doing it."

Lavenham's celebration can be seen on BBC iPlayer

