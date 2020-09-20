E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lavenham woman shaves head to raise money for nephew’s son

PUBLISHED: 16:16 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 20 September 2020

Sarah Casey after her head shave for the Battens Disease Family Association Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Casey after her head shave for the Battens Disease Family Association Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Lavenham woman braved the shave this weekend to raise more than £3,000 for her nephew’s eight-year-old son who suffers from a rare incurable illness.

Sarah Casey has shaved her head to raise money for her nephew's young son, who has Battens disease. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSarah Casey has shaved her head to raise money for her nephew's young son, who has Battens disease. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mother-of-three Sarah Casey, 52, cut her locks at the village’s Angel pub on Saturday to raise money for Joshua Glover, who lives with Batten disease.

The illness affects the nervous system, causing seizures, visual impairment, mobility loss and early death.

The money raised will go to Joshua’s family to help make adaptations for his care at their new home and for them to make special memories.

Sarah, who runs Casey’s Cakes in Lavenham, said: “I keep hearing about what they’re up to and how it’s progressing and I just thought I have to do something to help them.

Sarah is hoping to raise more than £3,000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSarah is hoping to raise more than £3,000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“They moved house on Thursday and they’ll need around £20,000 worth of work to the house to make it safe for Joshua.

Sarah admitted to feeling nervous before the head shave, with her husband’s friend, Mike Smith, doing the honours.

“I was a bit nervous because he’s not a hairdresser, he just said he’d double his money if I let him shave it,” she said.

“We let everyone cut it to start with as well, people came up and took chunks off, which I think people enjoyed - especially my son.”

Before: Sarah Casey has shaved her head to raise money for the Batten's Disease Family Association Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBefore: Sarah Casey has shaved her head to raise money for the Batten's Disease Family Association Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The shave was followed by a bake sale and Sarah believes she may go over the £3,000 fundraising target.

“I’ve had a rough calculation today and I’ve still got some more to come in so I reckon we’re going to be over £3,000,” she added.

“It went really well. We had lots of support, with people buying cake and everything. A really good day.”

After the shave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAfter the shave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Casey with her daughter Jessica. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSarah Casey with her daughter Jessica. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

L-R Josh Hoy, Jasper ,Freya, Sarah and Bruce and Jessica Casey, Jane Heeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNL-R Josh Hoy, Jasper ,Freya, Sarah and Bruce and Jessica Casey, Jane Heeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Are these Suffolk’s prettiest villages?

Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

One of UK’s smallest pubs finally reopens after lockdown

The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside. Bartender Paul Bradley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There’s a lot of nonsense written and said... it’s water off a duck’s back’ - Chambers blocking out the noise

Blocking out the critics: Luke Chambers celebrates his goal against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Lavenham woman shaves head to raise money for nephew’s son

Sarah Casey after her head shave for the Battens Disease Family Association Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN