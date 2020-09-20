Lavenham woman shaves head to raise money for nephew’s son
PUBLISHED: 16:16 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 20 September 2020
A Lavenham woman braved the shave this weekend to raise more than £3,000 for her nephew’s eight-year-old son who suffers from a rare incurable illness.
Mother-of-three Sarah Casey, 52, cut her locks at the village’s Angel pub on Saturday to raise money for Joshua Glover, who lives with Batten disease.
The illness affects the nervous system, causing seizures, visual impairment, mobility loss and early death.
The money raised will go to Joshua’s family to help make adaptations for his care at their new home and for them to make special memories.
Sarah, who runs Casey’s Cakes in Lavenham, said: “I keep hearing about what they’re up to and how it’s progressing and I just thought I have to do something to help them.
“They moved house on Thursday and they’ll need around £20,000 worth of work to the house to make it safe for Joshua.
Sarah admitted to feeling nervous before the head shave, with her husband’s friend, Mike Smith, doing the honours.
“I was a bit nervous because he’s not a hairdresser, he just said he’d double his money if I let him shave it,” she said.
“We let everyone cut it to start with as well, people came up and took chunks off, which I think people enjoyed - especially my son.”
The shave was followed by a bake sale and Sarah believes she may go over the £3,000 fundraising target.
“I’ve had a rough calculation today and I’ve still got some more to come in so I reckon we’re going to be over £3,000,” she added.
“It went really well. We had lots of support, with people buying cake and everything. A really good day.”
