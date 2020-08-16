Suspect released as villagers report second explosion at Lawford

Bomb disposal experts at the scene in Lawford Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

A man arrested in connection with an explosion which shocked a village has been released on bail.

Detectives are today continuing their enquiries after a homemade explosive device was set off in Lawford – and last night residents reported hearing a second explosion.

Essex Police have no details of a further explosion, but it is thought it may have been the MOD bomb disposal unit carrying out a controlled explosion of an item.

Specialist officers from the Army unit spent all day yesterday at the property in Wignall Street searching the building and examining its contents.

Essex Police were called shortly after 7.05pm on Friday to reports of an explosion.

Emergency services attended and quickly established the cause was a homemade explosive device.

An Essex Policed spokesman said: “Fortunately no-one was hurt; however, damage was caused to a parked car after it was hit by debris.

“A 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.

“He has been released on bail until 7 September while we continue our enquiries into the circumstances behind the incident.

“Specialist teams have been searching a property in Lawford, assisted by the military’s explosive ordnance disposal unit.

“We do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public at this time.”

Forensic officers yesterday also spent the day at the property, which remained cordoned off although Wignall Street was open to traffic.