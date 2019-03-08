E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Villagers delighted after inspector rejects 'landmark' appeal for 110 homes

PUBLISHED: 11:50 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 31 October 2019

Residents from Lawford celebrate after plans for 110 homes were rejected by a government planning inspector. Picture: BOB GOODING

Residents from Lawford celebrate after plans for 110 homes were rejected by a government planning inspector. Picture: BOB GOODING

Archant

Plans for 110 homes in a north Essex village have been rejected for the final time - to the delight of a local campaign group who have called the decision a "triumph for local passion".

The proposals, to build 110 new houses on greenfield land in Lawford, near Manningtree, went before a government planning inspector after applicant Gladman's Developments appealed a decision to reject the development by Tendring District Council in 2018.

The conclusion of the six-day public inquiry, which saw the local authority backed by the Lawford Tye Action Group (LTAG) take on the development company in July, was published this week, to the relief of concerned residents.

Planning inspector Helen Heward dismissed the plans in her report, finding that the negative effects of the application outweighed the positive.

John Hall MBE, former head of the Essex Wildlife Trust, put forward the environmental arguments against the development alongside wildlife expert Dr Chris Gibson.

He said: "When the result was published the villagers were jubilant. They were overjoyed and delighted with the outcome.

"I don't think an application of this size in a small village has ever received so much interest.

"On the original application there were 280 objections by locals, and when they submitted the second one there were 315.

"More than 60 people came to the inquiry, so many they had to rearrange the room to fit them in.

"I think that shows how pleased the villagers are."

The inquiry was a landmark case due to the environmental arguments made and the "unprecedented" local interest.

One of the key arguments made to Ms Heward was regarding wildlife species which have protection under Section 41 of the Natural Environment and Rural Communities NERC Act.

In her conclusion she said: "It is essential that the presence or otherwise of protected species and the extent that they may be affected by the proposed development, is established.

"The evidence is not sufficient to demonstrate that the biodiversity interests, including species protected by Section 41 of the NERC Act and Wildlife and Countryside Act, could be satisfactorily conserved or adequately mitigated or compensated."

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

