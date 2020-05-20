Man faces murder trial over death of stabbed pub landlord

A man is facing a murder trial following the death of an Essex pub landlord.

The body of Scott Gilhooly, 44, was found at The Swiss Bell Pub in Mountbatten Road, Braintree, on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination recorded his medical cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and neck, Essex Police said.

Lawrence Bourke, 23, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Mr Gilhooly. The defendant, of Lister Road, Braintree, was not asked for a plea during the brief hearing.

He appeared at court in person, accompanied by two security officers both observing social distancing guidelines by standing two metres away, after difficulties with a videolink.

Barristers for the prosecution and defence appeared via Microsoft Teams.

Judge Charles Gratwicke remanded Bourke in custody ahead of a plea hearing on July 15.

He set November 2 as the provisional trial date.

Officers have also been carrying out patrols in the area and anyone with information is also urged to speak to them.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Gilhooly’s death and anyone who has information that could assist with our inquiries is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.”