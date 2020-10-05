Prisoner on the loose after absconding from Hollesley Bay

Lawrence Rooney has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has absconded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lawrence Rooney, 37, was reported missing from the prison at around 11pm on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Rooney has connections to the Cambridgeshire and Middlesex areas.

Suffolk police are asking anyone who has seen Rooney or has information on where he is to call 101.

Officers are asking members of the public not to approach Rooney or take any further action.