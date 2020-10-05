E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prisoner on the loose after absconding from Hollesley Bay

PUBLISHED: 08:28 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 05 October 2020

Lawrence Rooney has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lawrence Rooney has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has absconded.

Lawrence Rooney, 37, was reported missing from the prison at around 11pm on Sunday.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Rooney has connections to the Cambridgeshire and Middlesex areas.

Suffolk police are asking anyone who has seen Rooney or has information on where he is to call 101.

Officers are asking members of the public not to approach Rooney or take any further action.

