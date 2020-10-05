Prisoner on the loose after absconding from Hollesley Bay
05 October 2020
Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has absconded.
Lawrence Rooney, 37, was reported missing from the prison at around 11pm on Sunday.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Rooney has connections to the Cambridgeshire and Middlesex areas.
Suffolk police are asking anyone who has seen Rooney or has information on where he is to call 101.
Officers are asking members of the public not to approach Rooney or take any further action.
