Man arrested following Bury St Edmunds armed robbery

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 23 March 2020

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

A man in his 30s has been arrested after knife-wielding thieves targeted a Tesco Express store in Bury St Edmunds.

His arrest follows the robbery at the store in Lawson Place on Monday, March 23.

Two thieves armed with knives are said to have entered the store around 5.30am, grabbing hold of staff and threatening them before stealing cash, two phones and a white Suzuki Alto car. The man, who is from Bury St Edmunds, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

