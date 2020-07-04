Increased working from home cited in bid for eight new homes in Suffolk village

The eight homes would be built in land east of Bickers Hill in Laxfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A developer has launched a bid to build eight homes on a half-acre plot of land in Laxfield.

Southquay Enterprises Ltd has submitted an application to Mid Suffolk District Council to develop land to the east of Bickers Hill Road in the village.

The developer cited the recent trend of working from home during the coronavirus crisis as showing a need for spacious homes where people can work from.

Each of the planned homes will be two storeys tall and have a mix of one to four bedrooms, with the exterior design complementing “the existing rural nature of the village houses”.

Southquay Enterprises said: “The recent adaption in working practices has shown a greater need for home working spaces.

“This is more so in smaller properties which do not have multiple bedrooms or designated dining rooms which can be used as a home office.

“The number of units of these sizes can easily be accommodated on the site, whilst providing good levels of parking, manoeuvring and residential and public amenity.”

