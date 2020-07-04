E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Increased working from home cited in bid for eight new homes in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 July 2020

The eight homes would be built in land east of Bickers Hill in Laxfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The eight homes would be built in land east of Bickers Hill in Laxfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A developer has launched a bid to build eight homes on a half-acre plot of land in Laxfield.

Southquay Enterprises Ltd has submitted an application to Mid Suffolk District Council to develop land to the east of Bickers Hill Road in the village.

The developer cited the recent trend of working from home during the coronavirus crisis as showing a need for spacious homes where people can work from.

You may also want to watch:

Each of the planned homes will be two storeys tall and have a mix of one to four bedrooms, with the exterior design complementing “the existing rural nature of the village houses”.

Southquay Enterprises said: “The recent adaption in working practices has shown a greater need for home working spaces.

“This is more so in smaller properties which do not have multiple bedrooms or designated dining rooms which can be used as a home office.

“The number of units of these sizes can easily be accommodated on the site, whilst providing good levels of parking, manoeuvring and residential and public amenity.”

MORE: 85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

13-year-old girl reported missing in Ipswich

Alexia Vines, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Increased working from home cited in bid for eight new homes in Suffolk village

The eight homes would be built in land east of Bickers Hill in Laxfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“Kill two birds with one stone” - New barbershop opens at popular gym

Nathan Lawrence's Nates Barbers was fully booked in Live Fit Gym which is run by Jack Cardy. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Stuart Watson’s Verdict: Ipswich Town are in the wrong place at the wrong time – and they have only themselves to blame

Ipswich Town's curtailed League One season finished on March 7 with a 1-0 home loss to Coventry - a fourth straight defeat. Photo: Steve Waller

First pictures of new Stowmarket High School

Dave Lee-Allan, the headteacher of Stowmarket High School. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND