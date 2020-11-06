E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

PUBLISHED: 18:05 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 06 November 2020

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for a 49-home estate and a new school car park in a Suffolk village have been granted.

The plans for land south of Framlingham Road in Laxfield would see the new homes built on 4.2 hectares of agricultural land.

The site forms an L shape stretching from the edge of the village into the countryside, next to the All Saints C of E Primary School.

Applicants, New Hall Properties Ltd say that the homes will contribute towards Mid Suffolk District Council’s housing targets over the next five years.

The plans were originally given the green light by councillors in March, however council officers just granted outline permission after a number of conditions were agreed with the development company.

New Hall Properties will now work to specify a number of details before applying to the council for full planning permission which if permitted, will allow work to begin.

The site will provide the village with 32 private properties and 17 affordable homes.

Alongside the plans will be designs for a new 140 place car park for the neighbouring school.

Suffolk County Council say that the school is currently at capacity and any requirement for additional primary school places created by growth within Laxfield or the catchment area “cannot be currently accommodated”.

However, if the school was going to be expanded the additional parking facilities would allow any further development to be built on the existing school car park.

Concluding the application, New Hall Properties said: “The benefits of the development include the significant social benefit from the provision of market and affordable housing toward the supply of homes in the district and the school car park to facilitate the expansion to the existing primary school.”

The application has received some local objection.

Laxfield Parish Council said they are not against development in the area, but thought that there are more appropriate sites available.

A statement read: “We believe that there are other, far more appropriate options available.

“The Neighbourhood Plan group is actively developing proposals to support these views and needs at a rate and scale which is consistent with the rural nature of the Parish.”

