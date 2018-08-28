Broad daylight knife attack in Chelmsford

the attack happened in Laxfield Road, Chelmsford. Essex police have arrested two men over the attack Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man was attacked in board daylight with a knife by two masked men in Chelmsford - with Essex Police believing it is a targeted attack.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Chelmsford on Thursday, January 24.

A man in his 30s was approached in Cusack Road about 10.30am by two men wearing masks.

One of the masked men attempted to attack the victim with a knife, cutting the victim’s hand as he defended himself.

The two masked men, described by the victim as being around 6ft tall, then ran off towards Beeleigh Link.

One of the men was reported to be wearing a Parker-style coat.

Two 17-year-old boys from Chelmsford have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection.

Essex Police are treating this as an isolated incident and believe there is no further risk posed to the public.

However, to reassure the community extra officer patrols will be in place across Chelmsford this evening and over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelmsford CID on 101, referencing 42/12829/19.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/