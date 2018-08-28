Sunshine and Showers

Broad daylight knife attack in Chelmsford

PUBLISHED: 22:27 25 January 2019

the attack happened in Laxfield Road, Chelmsford. Essex police have arrested two men over the attack Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man was attacked in board daylight with a knife by two masked men in Chelmsford - with Essex Police believing it is a targeted attack.

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Chelmsford on Thursday, January 24.

A man in his 30s was approached in Cusack Road about 10.30am by two men wearing masks.

One of the masked men attempted to attack the victim with a knife, cutting the victim’s hand as he defended himself.

The two masked men, described by the victim as being around 6ft tall, then ran off towards Beeleigh Link.

One of the men was reported to be wearing a Parker-style coat.

Two 17-year-old boys from Chelmsford have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection.

Essex Police are treating this as an isolated incident and believe there is no further risk posed to the public.

However, to reassure the community extra officer patrols will be in place across Chelmsford this evening and over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelmsford CID on 101, referencing 42/12829/19.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

