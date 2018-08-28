Sunshine and Showers

Hooded figures connected to attempted burglary in Fressingfield

PUBLISHED: 21:27 25 January 2019

Police would like to speak to anyone in Fressingfield who saw the hooded figures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two hooded figures are thought to be behind an attempted burglary in Fressingfield.

On Friday, January 25, at a property in Laxfield Road, the occupant of the house reported being woken up by noises from the garden.

The noises were thought to be coming from the vicinity of an outbuilding in the garden.

The suspects then shone a torch towards the house making it impossible for any description of the individuals to be made.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Suffolk Constabulary are linking this attempted burglary to another incident that took place about 2am in the same town.

Police received a report of two people in tracksuits, one in grey and one in dark blue, with their faces covered by hoods, looking into cars in a car park area in Fressingfield.

Anyone who has knowledge of either incident should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/4825/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

