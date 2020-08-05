Farmer helps to control eight acre field blaze

Firefighters battled an eight acre blaze in a field in Laxfield. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A farmer helped firefighters get a field blaze under control in the village of Laxfield, north Suffolk.

Four crews – one each from Harleston, Framlingham, Halesworth and Eye – were mobilised to the fire, at a farm off Station Road, around 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 5.

Three of the crews attended and one was put on standby.

Crews arrived to find a baler had caught fire and spread across eight acres before the farmer got it under control.

Using hose reels, the crews extinguished the blaze and left the scene just before 3pm.