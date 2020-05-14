E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tools and fuel stolen in series of outbuilding burglaries in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 15:33 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 14 May 2020

The burglaries took place on Noyes Avenue Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The burglaries took place on Noyes Avenue Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Machinery, tools and fuel have been stolen in a series of outbuilding burglaries from a Suffolk village.

The burglaries took place at two locations in Noyes Avenue, Laxfield between 8.15pm on Tuesday, May 12 and 9.30am on Wednesday, May 13.

You may also want to watch:

In the first incident a shed at the playing field was broken into and tools, machinery and fuel were stolen from inside.

The second incident involved forced entry being gained to the bowls club house and machinery shed, with items stolen from both buildings.

The burglaries are being linked by police at this stage.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre on 101, quoting reference 26290/20 for the playing field; or 26339/20 for the bowls club.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hollesley Bay absonder found four months after failing to return

Dean Page has been arrested after going missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Tools and fuel stolen in series of outbuilding burglaries in Suffolk village

The burglaries took place on Noyes Avenue Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Good karma!’ Heroic key worker scoops £1million Lottery win after saving man’s life

Anthony Canty celebrates with partner Katie Sullivan after he scooped a £1million prize playing the Euromillions lottery Picture: BONCE PR

Police appeal after 79-year-old woman dies in car crash

The crash happened in Baden Powell Drive in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24