Machinery, tools and fuel have been stolen in a series of outbuilding burglaries from a Suffolk village.

The burglaries took place at two locations in Noyes Avenue, Laxfield between 8.15pm on Tuesday, May 12 and 9.30am on Wednesday, May 13.

In the first incident a shed at the playing field was broken into and tools, machinery and fuel were stolen from inside.

The second incident involved forced entry being gained to the bowls club house and machinery shed, with items stolen from both buildings.

The burglaries are being linked by police at this stage.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre on 101, quoting reference 26290/20 for the playing field; or 26339/20 for the bowls club.