School criticised for delaying improvements while challenging 'inadequate' rating

PUBLISHED: 11:59 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 24 July 2019

County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

A school has come under fire for delaying "urgent and essential" improvements while challenging a previous inspection.

Leaders at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds have been criticised by Ofsted Picture: ARCHANTLeaders at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds have been criticised by Ofsted Picture: ARCHANT

County Upper School, in Beetons Way, Bury St Edmunds was rated "inadequate" in March after the education watchdog raised issues with safeguarding and site security.

The school, which is part of the Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust and had been outstanding since 1998, immediately launched its own reviews into Ofsted's findings.

Now, in the first monitoring inspection since the school was judged to be inadequate, Ofsted has criticised the school's action plan as being "not fit for purpose".

It also said leaders are not doing enough to address serious weaknesses.

In a letter to headteacher Vicki Neale, lead Ofsted inspector John Mitcheson said: "The local authority, police and the Suffolk safeguarding children's board are not fully confident with the actions taken so far by you and other leaders to resolve the weaknesses in the school's arrangements for safeguarding pupils.

You may also want to watch:

"The stance taken by you, governors and trustees in doubting the findings of the previous inspection, rather than accepting them, has slowed the school's improvement.

"Safeguarding is still not as effective as all other aspects of the school's work. This is because leaders have focused too much time on challenging the outcomes of the inspection.

"They have been preoccupied with commissioning their own reviews of safeguarding and the school site, thereby delaying urgent, essential improvement work in strengthening procedures to safeguard pupils."

Mr Mitcheson said "decisive action" had been taken to improve pupils' safety on site with new fencing at the front of the school, and that systems and procedures for safeguarding pupils had also improved.

The management of safeguarding was also improving, Mr Mitcheson said, but "not all procedures are carried out consistently and systematically" at this stage.

Staff and pupils praised the recent improvements that have been made and parents were "very positive" about their children's safety and the quality of education being provided.

However, not all parents are entirely confident in the school's procedures to keep their children safe, Mr Mitcheson added.

The Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust has been contacted for comment.

School criticised for delaying improvements while challenging 'inadequate' rating

County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT
