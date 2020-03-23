E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk animal charity facing devastating ‘imminent closure’

PUBLISHED: 11:55 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 23 March 2020

The Animal Health Trust in Kentford is facing closure: Picture: ARCHANT

The Animal Health Trust in Kentford is facing closure: Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A leading Suffolk-based animal research charity is likely to close at the end of this month unless significant emergency funding can be found.

The Suffolk-based charity has worked to help millions of animals Picture: ARCHANTThe Suffolk-based charity has worked to help millions of animals Picture: ARCHANT

The Animal Health Trust (AHT), which is based at Kentford, near Newmarket, said the charity is facing “imminent closure” following the coronavirus crisis and a period of “dire financial constraints”.

The charity works to fight disease and injury in animals and its pioneering work improving diagnosis, treatment and prevention has helped horses, dogs and cats in the UK and across the world.

AHT trustees have said they are continuing to seek emergency funding but without “an urgent input of significant funds”, the charity will close.

You may also want to watch:

The AHT, which was first established in 1942, employs more than 250 people.

MORE: Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

A statement on the charity’s website read: “We are devastated to announce that following a period of dire financial constraints, and now with the economic implications of Covid-19 having a direct effect on funding, our charity is facing imminent closure.

“The Animal Health Trust has been in existence for more than 75 years and makes a significant difference to the health and welfare of animals.

“Much of the work we do is unique, and without us, this work will cease, putting thousands of animals at risk from disease and injury.”

MORE: Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

The statement added: “The trustees and executive committee continue to seek emergency funding, including the potential use of recently announced government schemes, in order to save the unparalleled knowledge and expertise the organisation houses, but without an urgent input of significant funds the charity is likely to close at the end of this month.

“We are working with our 257 members of staff to support them through this difficult time.”

Most Read

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Ambulance service warns of hand gel shortage

The ambulance service warned staff of alcohol gel shortages. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Your councils have been extraordinary in the last week – now it’s time to show them your thanks

Suffolk County Council's response to coronavirus crisis has been exceptional. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk animal charity facing devastating ‘imminent closure’

The Animal Health Trust in Kentford is facing closure: Picture: ARCHANT

‘This isn’t a game’ - Town star Huws appeals for public to isolate in coronavirus fight

Ipswich Town star Emyr Huws has urged the public to isolate in the fight against coronavirus Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24