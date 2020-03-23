Suffolk animal charity facing devastating ‘imminent closure’

A leading Suffolk-based animal research charity is likely to close at the end of this month unless significant emergency funding can be found.

The Animal Health Trust (AHT), which is based at Kentford, near Newmarket, said the charity is facing “imminent closure” following the coronavirus crisis and a period of “dire financial constraints”.

The charity works to fight disease and injury in animals and its pioneering work improving diagnosis, treatment and prevention has helped horses, dogs and cats in the UK and across the world.

AHT trustees have said they are continuing to seek emergency funding but without “an urgent input of significant funds”, the charity will close.

The AHT, which was first established in 1942, employs more than 250 people.

A statement on the charity’s website read: “We are devastated to announce that following a period of dire financial constraints, and now with the economic implications of Covid-19 having a direct effect on funding, our charity is facing imminent closure.

“The Animal Health Trust has been in existence for more than 75 years and makes a significant difference to the health and welfare of animals.

“Much of the work we do is unique, and without us, this work will cease, putting thousands of animals at risk from disease and injury.”

The statement added: “The trustees and executive committee continue to seek emergency funding, including the potential use of recently announced government schemes, in order to save the unparalleled knowledge and expertise the organisation houses, but without an urgent input of significant funds the charity is likely to close at the end of this month.

“We are working with our 257 members of staff to support them through this difficult time.”