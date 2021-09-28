Family concerned for welfare of missing 22-year-old woman
Published: 4:06 PM September 28, 2021
Police are appealing for help to find a 22-year-old Colchester woman who has been reported missing.
Leah McIntosh was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday, Essex Police said.
Officers and Leah's family are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for help in locating her.
Leah is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build.
She has black hair, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket and a black beanie hat.
Anyone who can help officers in their search is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 445 of Tuesday, September 28.
