News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Family concerned for welfare of missing 22-year-old woman

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:06 PM September 28, 2021   
Leah McIntosh, 22, is missing from Colchester

Leah McIntosh, 22, is missing from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police are appealing for help to find a 22-year-old Colchester woman who has been reported missing.

Leah McIntosh was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday, Essex Police said.

Officers and Leah's family are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for help in locating her.

Leah is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build.

She has black hair, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket and a black beanie hat.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who can help officers in their search is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 445 of Tuesday, September 28.

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
  3. 3 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
  1. 4 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
  2. 5 Overturned trailer causing delays on roundabout near Bury St Edmunds
  3. 6 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
  4. 7 Fiat 500 on its side after crash in Woodbridge
  5. 8 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
  6. 9 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
  7. 10 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
Essex Live
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Businesses can borrow against vehicles to get access to government loans, says Credo Picture: PUMPA

Lorry drivers offered up to £60k and other bonuses as shortage bites

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters at the scene of the garage and bungalow fire in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Suffolk Live | Updated

Blaze spreads from classic car to bungalow next door

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Drivers queue up at the BP fuelling station in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon