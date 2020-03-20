E-edition Read the EADT online edition
American born motorist caused head-on crash in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 18:00 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 20 March 2020

Leah Schmidt was banned from driving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

An American born driver has been disqualified for driving on the wrong side of a road and causing a head-on crash.

Leah Schmidt’s Land Rover Freelander collided with a Mercedes on a bend in Tunstall Road, Campsea Ashe, near Wickham Market, on June 8 last year.

The 64-year-old theatre agent, of Tufnell Park, London, admitted careless driving by post, but was requested to attend Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday for justices to consider disqualification.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and the Mercedes was written off as a result of the crash.

A letter sent to the court from Schmidt’s solicitors said she had been driving in the UK for 25 years and held a clean licence, but that she briefly thought the terrain resembled the Connecticut countryside, from where she had recently returned, and that she momentarily drove on the wrong side.

She was disqualified for four months and fined £2,016.

