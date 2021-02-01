Have you seen missing Leah, 15?

Published: 4:48 PM February 1, 2021

Leah Vine was reported missing from Bury St Edmunds on Saturday - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Bury St Edmunds.

Leah Vine, 15, was last seen at her home at 10.30pm on Saturday and was reported missing to police at around 1.40pm the following day.

Leah has been described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and with very long black hair.

She is believed to be wearing ripped blue denim jeans and a silver coat with a large fur hood, but may also be carrying a large black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information related to Leah's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.