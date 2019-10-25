Woman banned from road for drink driving - while on bail for same offence

A woman has been banned from the road for four years after crashing her car while over the drink drive limit - just weeks after being released on bail by police for the same offence.

Leanne Quinn, 44, of Street Farm Close, Tunstall, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Friday, October 25, pleading guilty to two counts of driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecutor Coleen Harper said the first offence happened in Duke Street, Ipswich, outside Tesco Express on September 29.

Ms Harper said a member of the public had spotted Quinn trying to park near a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

She said: "As she parked the car she scraped the Corsa, stayed there for 35 seconds, then reversed to park again, scraping the car for a second time.

"She left the vehicle unsteady on her feet and had to hold the car to keep upright."

Ms Harper said the owner of the Corsa then came out of Tesco Express and the member of the public who had witnessed the incident approached him and told him what had happened.

Quinn, who was described as having slurred speech, then got in her car but was stopped by the driver of the Corsa, who blocked her path while waiting for the police to arrive.

Quinn was arrested and breathalysed, giving a reading of 111mg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg per 100ml.

On October 23, while still on bail for the first offence, Quinn had dialled 999, telling officers she had come off the road and did not know where she was.

A witness saw her sitting in her vehicle, on the B1069 in Tunstall, with her legs hanging out of the window.

Ms Harper said when she got out of the car she was 'staggering around the road'. She was breathalysed and blew a reading of 84mg in 100ml of breath.

In mitigation, Sue Threadkell said Quinn had a long relationship with alcohol. A probation officer who conducted an all options report ahead of sentencing said Quinn had suffered 'significant trauma in her life' and had 'used alcohol as a crutch."

Quinn was banned from driving for four years, fined £120 and made to pay court costs of £50 and a £90 victim surcharge.

She also received a 12 month community order, including a 12 month alcohol treatment requirement, and 35 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.