50 new custom homes set to be built in market town

Plans for up to 50 new custom and self-build homes in Framlingham have been submitted.

Leaper Land Promotion has submitted proposals to East Suffolk Council seeking approval for a development of homes in agricultural land off Victoria Mill Road.

The proposed site for the homes is allocated for housing in the Framlingham Neighbourhood Plan, lying east of a recently-completed Hopkins Homes development.

Although the plan has the site earmarked for 30 homes, Leaper, which specialises in promoting custom-built houses, said this is “not an upper threshold” and pre-application responses from the Framlingham community raised no objections to a development of a larger size.

Leaper opted to submit proposals for self-build homes on the basis that they would provide an “immediate feeling of ownership” when compared to conventional new builds.

Victoria Mill Road would be upgraded if planning permission was approved to lower the safety risk for both pedestrians and motorists.

A play area and ball court would also be constructed at the heart of the development, as well as half a hectare of public open space.

The potential for drainage issues would be mitigated with the retention of the ditches around the perimeter of the site, Leaper said.

The planning statement said: “Allowing the new community to shape and build their own properties provides an immediate feeling of ownership and inclusion and promotes a sense of belonging.

“Strong community cohesion comes about by living in an environment designed to enhance the way we choose to live, work, socialise and take exercise.

“Custom and self-build has become well established as a means of purchasing a new home. Although the sector is still quite small in the UK, in comparison to other European markets, it is being strongly promoted by government.

“The proposal of up to 50 custom and self-build homes will fulfil the identified need for housing within the district.

“The proposed scheme also includes an off-site highway improvement plan for Victoria Mill Road, which will be partially widened and straightened to ensure the safe access to the site for motor vehicles and other road users.

“It is Leaper’s intention to work proactively and collaboratively with the council to develop a scheme of custom and self-build homes.”

