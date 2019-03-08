International learning festival held in Suffolk is 'incredible' success

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive and principal West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE West Suffolk College

A one-day learning festival held in Bury St Edmunds featuring top rated speakers from the world of education, technology and business was a huge success, according to a college principal.

The International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE The International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Dr Nikos Savvas, principal of West Suffolk College, where the International Festival of Learning was held, said it was "incredible" to host such an event, which brought delegates from all over the country.

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's chief inspector, Graham Trick and Mike Watkinson, from Apple, Mary Myatt, education adviser and author at John Catt Educational Publishing, and Oliver Cavigliol, author of bestselling book Dual Coding with Teachers, were among the line-up of speakers.

Sponsored by Pearson, the festival looked at the skills needed to prosper in an ever-changing future and digitalised world - and how education needs to shape technology.

Dr Savvas said: "To be able to have an event like this in Suffolk, where you have national and international speakers come to talk to our staff and students is just incredible. I'm very pleased."