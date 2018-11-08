Partly Cloudy

International Festival of Learning launch to be held in Bury St Edmunds

08 November, 2018 - 09:03
The International Festival of Learning launch will be held at West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

An international learning festival – which will see around 1,500 education leaders and teachers descend on West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds – will be officially launched next week.

The International Festival of Learning (IFL EAST) launch will take place on Tuesday, November 13 from 6pm at the college.

The festival, taking place on Friday, June 28, next year, will be attended by teachers, lecturers, support staff and business people.

The theme of next year’s festival is Education 2030, which is underpinned by the Pearson Future of Skills 2030 Report and embraces a full examination of how uniquely human traits will be needed to interface with automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Rob Walden, festival organiser, said: “The IFL East is more than just a one-off festival, it is a movement of interconnected educators and businesses, aligned with the same mission to inspire, be inspired and facilitate outstanding education.”

Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College principal, said: “Founded in 2016 with a successful pilot, the festival has grown in size and status – and now commands one of the top spots in the UK education calendar.

“We are delighted to be a core partner and to be hosting the event again. The philosophy underpinning it aligns to our vision, by joining education and business we can change the educational landscape and aspirations of this region.”

