Second car crashes on rural diversion route in 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 13:27 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 08 January 2020

A car has come off the road and into a field off Nayland Road, between Nayland and Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: BETH HYNARD

A car has come off the road and into a field off Nayland Road, between Nayland and Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: BETH HYNARD

BETH HYNARD

A second car in 24 hours has been involved in an accident on a rural road designated as a diversion route.

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSONA vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

A blue Ford car went off the B1087, between Nayland and Stoke-by-Nayland before 9am today, leaving the road, crossing a verge and entering a field, finally coming to a stop after hitting a fence.

Beth Hynard, who lives just a few minutes from where the incident took place and uses Nayland Road to travel to work, said: "The car is in the exact same place as the car which went into the ditch yesterday. But this time it has gone further into the field."

The road has been used as a diversion route since Sunday after a burst water pipe closed the A134 between Leavenheath and St Matthew's Church.

Emergency work is being carried out by Anglian Water and the road is due to remain closed until Friday, January 10, despite early assurances it would re-open Monday morning.

Yesterday, a car rolled onto its side in nearly the same spot, at around 10am.

The car involved flipped and landed on its side on the grass verge alongside the road.

There were not believed to be any injuries as a result of the accident.

A witness at the scene said: "It was just one vehicle involved, rolled the car by the looks of it. There is glass and bits of the car all over the road."

