Could this reduce delays caused by ‘leaves on the line’ this autumn?

Some of Greater Anglia's Intercity trains to London will have their journeys extended to compensate for leaves on the line. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Greater Anglia has made changes to its timetable to make it easier for its trains to keep to time during the autumn leaf-fall season.

Many journey times have been extended by a few minutes to allow trains slightly longer to accelerate or brake on tracks that might be slippery because of leaves on the line.

Leaves on the line pose problems for the railway as they stick to damp rails and passing trains compress them into a thin, slippery black layer on the rail which – much like black ice on the roads – can affect braking distance and reduce traction and acceleration.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail work together every year to minimise the effects of autumn on train performance.

Greater Anglia intercity trains leaving Norwich, Diss, Stowmarket, Ipswich, and Manningtree before 7.30am will depart up to five minutes earlier, Monday to Friday only.

Greater Anglia uses automatic sanders on its trains which can deposit a layer of sand onto the rails, cleaning off any leaf mulch as they go, and helping train wheels to grip.

All Greater Anglia trains also feature Wheel Slide Protection, which is like ABS in cars and helps the trains’ wheels to brake more evenly, preventing wheel damage and wear that could lead to trains being taken out of service for repair.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s Managing Director, commented: “We are pleased to be taking action in partnership with Network Rail this autumn to help passengers continue to travel with confidence.

“The last six months have seen excellent levels of punctuality across the network and we will be doing everything we can to maintain this during what has traditionally been seen as a difficult season for the railway.”

“We will be doing all we can, as ever, to make lives a little easier for our passengers, getting them from a to b reliably, safely, on time and in comfort.”

