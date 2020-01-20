Brother of missing ex-Royal Marine makes emotional plea

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald has been missing for more than 10 days. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY FITZGERALD FAMILY

The 'distraught' family of Lee Fitzgerald, who was last seen in Diss 11 days ago, have made an emotional appeal for the father-of-two to let them know he is safe.

Lee Fitzgerald, who has been missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, since January 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Lee Fitzgerald, who has been missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, since January 9 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lee, who is a former Royal Marine and a father to two girls aged four and eight, was reported as missing on Monday, January 13, after he was last seen by a friend on the morning of Thursday, January 9.

His younger brother Jon said the whole family, including Lee's wife, are "very stressed and worried" about the 47-year-old who lives in Gislingham.

He said: "We just want Lee to make some contact with us and let us know he is okay.

"He has gone missing before, but always makes contact so we know he is safe."

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Directly addressing his brother Lee, Jon said: "We understand if you need some time to clear some issues going on in your head after your service in the navy, but we are really worried about you and want to know you are safe."

According to Jon, Lee's phone signal was last captured in Great Yarmouth on the day he went missing, and he hasn't been active since.

Lee was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, and is described as being 6ft 1in tall, slim, with brown hair.

Jon, 46, added: "Lee is married with two young girls. We all want him to come home."

Lee is the eldest of three siblings and spent many years as a Royal Marine.

Jon says he and his brother have a close bond, and the family are all worried about the much-loved father.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are now appealing for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he might be, to call Suffolk police on 101.

"We appreciate all the help from family and friends," continued Jon. "People have been out putting posters up and looking for him, and we want to thank them all, including the police, for being amazing at such an awful time."

Anyone who knows any information about the whereabouts of Lee is asked to call 101 and quote the CAD reference 161 of January 13.