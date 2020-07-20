Wanted Haverhill prisoner found
PUBLISHED: 18:05 20 July 2020
Archant
A prisoner from Haverhill who breached the terms of his licence has been returned to the prison system.
An appeal to help find 29-year-old Lee Manley was launched in June – although police have today (Monday, July 20) confirmed he has been arrested and returned to the prison system.
A police spokesman thanked members of the public for their assistance during an earlier appeal.
