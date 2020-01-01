E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man jailed after attacking teenager with hammer over Instagram post

PUBLISHED: 16:05 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 02 May 2020

A man has been jailed for three years after he attacked a teenager with a hammer over an Instagram post.

Lee Sexton,19 and of Elm Walk, Rayne, had sent the victim a series of abusive messages on April 4, 2019 after the victim had tagged Sexton’s girlfriend in a picture on Instagram.

Later that day Sexton confronted the victim in the car park of the Co-op in East Street, Coggeshall.

He struck the victim over the head with a hammer causing him to fall the floor.

The victim managed to get way and Sexton then left the scene.

The entire attack was caught on dash cam footage while a forensic examination of a hammer found by officers at the scene had DNA matching Sexton’s on it.

Sexton was arrested that evening and was later charged.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court in January this year and admitted GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

A charge of possession of a knife in a public place was allowed to lie on file.

On April 28, Sexton returned to Ipswich Crown Court where he was jailed for a total of three years.

Investigating officer PC Vicki Fairchild, from Braintree CID, said: “This was an extremely vicious attack which could have left the victim with some really serious injuries.

“Lee Sexton had become angered by a photo on the internet and armed himself for a violent confrontation.

“He will now spend the next few years in prison and I hope he uses that time to consider the consequences of his actions.

“I would also like to thank the member of public who helped us by providing the dash cam footage.

“Dash cam footage can provide really important evidence, as it did in this case, and we really appreciate it.”

Man jailed after attacking teenager with hammer over Instagram post

