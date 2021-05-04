News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'It was a really tough decision' LeeStock festival posponed until 2022

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:33 PM May 4, 2021    Updated: 4:22 PM May 4, 2021
The LeeStock music festival in Long Melford has been postponed until 2022

The LeeStock music festival in Long Melford has been postponed until 2022 - Credit: Matthew Starling

The LeeStock music festival at Long Melford, near Sudbury has been postponed for a second year until 2022. 

The event, which won the Suffolk festival of the year in 2019, was planned to take place over Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May, but has been pushed back as organisers said they could not run the risk of proceeding with the festival only for restrictions not to be lifted as hoped for on May 17.

Organiser of the event Matt Keogh said: "It was a really tough decision,  having already rolled over the entire line up from 2020, we suddenly had to make the decision to try to do so again. 

Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott performed at the LeeStock festival in 2019. - Credit: Mick Rees Photography

"Thankfully,  the artists were all really accommodating and we are delighted to have maintained the entire line up,  headlined on Friday 3rd June 2022 by Ash, with support from Electric Six and Stereo MCs,  then on Saturday 4th June 2022 by Scouting for Girls, with Toploader, Lucy Spraggan, and Space.

"As the event exists to raise money for the Willow Foundation,  in memory of our friend Lee Dunford, it's particularly tough knowing we won't be raising funds to donate again this year, although we would encourage people to donate directly to Willow, in Lee's name, if they at all can."

There is no need to do anything as tickets will automatically roll over to 2022.  Indeed the ticket sellers,  Skiddle.com, have already proactively contacted those with tickets to confirm this.   

Pixie Lott

Crowds will not be gathering at the LeeStock festival until 2022 - Credit: Mick Rees Photography

You may also want to watch:

Tickets for LeeStock 2022 remain on sale via skiddle.com, or on the LeeStock website. with the new dates for the festival Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. 


