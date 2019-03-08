LeeStock crowned Best Festival in Suffolk

Organiser Matt Keogh, right, receives the Best Festival In Suffolk 2019 award from Mike Wilson of East Anglian Festival Network Picture:BOMOJO BOMOJO

The LeeStock Music Festival at Long Melford, near Sudbury, has been awarded the title of Best Festival in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Underline the Sky performing at a sold out LeeStock in Long Melton. Picture: MICK REES PHOTOGRAPHY Underline the Sky performing at a sold out LeeStock in Long Melton. Picture: MICK REES PHOTOGRAPHY

It received the title from the East Anglian Festival Network, a body working on behalf of the organisers of more than 600 festivals, fairs and other events across the region.

LeeStock takes place at Melford Hall in Long Melford every year in memory of Lee Dunford, a 21-year-old musician from Sudbury who died of a brain tumour in 2006.

To date more than £60,000 has been raised in Lee's name for the Willow Foundation, a national charity that gives special days to seriously ill young adults.

LeeStock festival co-organiser Andy Piper said: "It's a real honour to receive this award from the East Anglian Festival Network when there are so many great festivals in the region.

Melford Hall at Long Melford Picture: BARRY PULLEN Melford Hall at Long Melford Picture: BARRY PULLEN

"We all work incredibly hard on LeeStock, with the festival getting bigger and better every year which is all down to our loyal audience.

"We're so grateful to be involved with the festival which is not just about a great weekend but about raising awareness for the amazing work of the Willow Foundation and the enduring memory of Lee Dunford."

You may also want to watch:

The festival grew from humble beginnings at Glemsford Social Club with a 150 capacity audience featuring local bands.

Lee Dunford from Sudbury, the inspiration behind LeeStock Picture: LEESTOCK Lee Dunford from Sudbury, the inspiration behind LeeStock Picture: LEESTOCK

It is part of a number of events that aim to raise the profile of the Willow Foundation and raise money for them including a pub crawl, a football match, and a Twenty20 cricket match.

As it grew in popularity it moved to the White Horse in Sudbury and featured well known indie artists Dodgy and Mark Morriss of the The Bluetones.

By 2013 it was so popular it moved to nearby National Trust property Melford Hall.

Since then it has welcomed big-name acts including Feeder, Rebecca Ferguson, Pixie Lott, The Wildhearts, StarSailor, Republica, Reef, Scouting For Girls, Lightning Seeds, and The Feeling.

LeeStock became so popular that it moved to Melford Hall to be able to meet demand for tickets Picture: ANDY ABBOTT LeeStock became so popular that it moved to Melford Hall to be able to meet demand for tickets Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Tickets have sold out well in advance for the last three years and the event has now donated more than £175,000 to the Willow Foundation.

Tickets for LeeStock Music Festival 2020 are now on sale at the LeeStock website.

Band applications are open via email.