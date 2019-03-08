Gallery

Knights do battle at Castle on the Hill

Defending Framlingham Castle with honour, James Fox, 25, from London at the family fun day organised by English Heritage. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Families took a step back in time when they visited Framlingham Castle and rubbed shoulders with jousting knights.

Framlingham Castle hosted a medieval fun day with knight jousting. Picture: Neil Didsbury Framlingham Castle hosted a medieval fun day with knight jousting. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Knights, archers and bards from celebrating England's rich medieval history as families flocked to the castle famed by Ed Sheeran in his Castle on the Hill hit.

Part of English Heritage's Myths and Legends series, the day gave children the opportunity to discover the sights sounds and smells of medieval life, from merry music to cooking and crafts.

Little knights even had the chance to dress like their heroes, or to put their courage to the test at the sword school.

Katy Marchant and Steve Tyler from Caliban's Dream entertained visitors at Framlingham Castle's medieval fun day. Picture: Neil Didsbury Katy Marchant and Steve Tyler from Caliban's Dream entertained visitors at Framlingham Castle's medieval fun day. Picture: Neil Didsbury

But the pinnacle of the day came as champion knights Wyvern and the Wildman took to their horses for a jousting competition.