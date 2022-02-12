Village Royal British Legion club is set to close

The secretary of a Royal British Legion social club that is being forced to close is hopeful the premises can be saved as a community trust.

Donna Kemp, secretary of the Long Melford legion social club, believed the landlord, the national Royal British Legion (RBL), was looking to sell the Cordell Road property to save money.

However, she was hopeful funding could be secured to continue operating as the Long Melford Community Trust.

She has been in discussions with Long Melford Parish Council, which is supporting her to find the funding she needs to continue operating.

Ms Kemp said the landlord told the Suffolk club that it needed to close "immediately" on February 7 and that all property must be removed from the building by this Tuesday, February 15.

The RBL has suspended the branch’s operating licence for failing to supply financial documents dating back to 2019.

However, Ms Kemp said the required paperwork was not only sent, but received and she had the evidence to prove it, including confirmation from Royal Mail.

The premises was well used, she added, and as well as providing a place for ex-armed forces personnel to meet and relax, the property was also used by other organisations, including the library, weight loss group Slimming World, over-60s clubs and exercise classes.

She said: “My priority is saving the building and the premises for the ex-servicemen of Long Melford and the surrounding parishes and our members and the people who use the building on a daily basis and the older members who rely on us.

“For some people, visiting our club is the only time they get to go out."

However, an RBL spokesperson said although the social clubs, such as Long Melford, bear the charity’s name, they are entirely separate from RBL branches and their charity welfare work and the RBL has no responsibility for their running.

He added: “The Long Melford Royal British Legion Club has had to close due to the Financial Conduct Authority cancelling the society’s status following a long period of the club failing to submit annual statutory returns. This is entirely the responsibility of the club committee.

“At this stage there is no alternative, given that the society no longer exists, but for the Royal British Legion as landlord to take steps to reluctantly secure possession. The Royal British Legion is disappointed at this situation, but has taken extensive steps to communicate with the club including forewarning them of the pending action.

“We will offer to support the branch to ensure they have a suitable facility that meets their needs to continue.”



