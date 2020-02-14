E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Family's winning Winnie the Pooh Lego set to go on sale

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 February 2020

The Alder family are excited that Lego will be making their design Picture: BEN ALDER

The Alder family are excited that Lego will be making their design Picture: BEN ALDER

Archant

A Suffolk family have beat off tough competition from around the world to have their creation selected to become an official Lego product.

Ben Alder and son Joshua who have made the Winnie the Pooh structure they are hoping to be made by Lego Picture: Ella WilkinsonBen Alder and son Joshua who have made the Winnie the Pooh structure they are hoping to be made by Lego Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Alder family from Rendlesham created a Winnie the Pooh set in the popular toy last summer and found out this week that it will be developed into a full product that will be available for purchase.

The set features a replica of the tree house from the 100 Acre Woods and features a removable roof for youngsters to play with.

The design also includes a figure of Winnie the Pooh himself and as well as many of his friends.

Lego already have Winnie the Pooh sets for sale but they are only available in Duplo, a bigger brick used by younger children.

Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger form part of the set Picture: Ella WilkinsonPooh, Piglet, and Tigger form part of the set Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The design was created by dad Ben and was inspired by his children Joshua and Elsie.

Mr Alder submitted his design to the Lego Ideas website.

The website allows builders to submit their own creations in the hope they may be put into production by the manufacturer.

The designs then have to attract support from 10,000 people to be put forward to the review stage.

Ben Alder and son Joshua who have made the Winnie the Pooh structure they are hoping to be made by Lego Picture: Ella WilkinsonBen Alder and son Joshua who have made the Winnie the Pooh structure they are hoping to be made by Lego Picture: Ella Wilkinson

During the review stage Lego considered a number of different designs put together by builders from all over the world.

The project was one of two to be selected by Lego for approval this time round, with the other option being a medieval blacksmith's building.

The family can't believe that their design will soon be available for people to buy.

Ben Alder and son Joshua who have made the Winnie the Pooh structure they are hoping to be made by Lego Picture: Ella WilkinsonBen Alder and son Joshua who have made the Winnie the Pooh structure they are hoping to be made by Lego Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Alder said: "I genuinely can't believe that Lego are actually going to be releasing it.

" I am over whelmed with how lovely everyone has been about it and that it is actually going to appear in the shops.

"I am so excited. I genuinely just can't believe that our little family's dream is going to come true.

"A huge thank you to everyone."

Ben Alder and son Joshua who have made the Winnie the Pooh structure they are hoping to be made by Lego Picture: Ella WilkinsonBen Alder and son Joshua who have made the Winnie the Pooh structure they are hoping to be made by Lego Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The news was announced by Lego Ideas Engagement Manager, Hasan Jensen, and Lego Ideas Design Manager, Samuel Johnson on the project's Facebook page.

"It's a testament to one of Disney's all time favourites," said Mr Jensen.

"It's such an iconic design and with characters that are immediately recognisable.

"We can't wait to move forward with that one as well."

Lego will be making this replica of Pooh's Tree House Picture: Ella WilkinsonLego will be making this replica of Pooh's Tree House Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The final design for the Winnie the Pooh set and its price will be worked out by Lego in due course.

READ MORE: Could family's impressive Winnie the Pooh design become an official Lego product?

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

