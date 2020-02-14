Family's winning Winnie the Pooh Lego set to go on sale

The Alder family are excited that Lego will be making their design Picture: BEN ALDER Archant

A Suffolk family have beat off tough competition from around the world to have their creation selected to become an official Lego product.

The Alder family from Rendlesham created a Winnie the Pooh set in the popular toy last summer and found out this week that it will be developed into a full product that will be available for purchase.

The set features a replica of the tree house from the 100 Acre Woods and features a removable roof for youngsters to play with.

The design also includes a figure of Winnie the Pooh himself and as well as many of his friends.

Lego already have Winnie the Pooh sets for sale but they are only available in Duplo, a bigger brick used by younger children.

The design was created by dad Ben and was inspired by his children Joshua and Elsie.

Mr Alder submitted his design to the Lego Ideas website.

The website allows builders to submit their own creations in the hope they may be put into production by the manufacturer.

The designs then have to attract support from 10,000 people to be put forward to the review stage.

During the review stage Lego considered a number of different designs put together by builders from all over the world.

The project was one of two to be selected by Lego for approval this time round, with the other option being a medieval blacksmith's building.

The family can't believe that their design will soon be available for people to buy.

Mr Alder said: "I genuinely can't believe that Lego are actually going to be releasing it.

" I am over whelmed with how lovely everyone has been about it and that it is actually going to appear in the shops.

"I am so excited. I genuinely just can't believe that our little family's dream is going to come true.

"A huge thank you to everyone."

The news was announced by Lego Ideas Engagement Manager, Hasan Jensen, and Lego Ideas Design Manager, Samuel Johnson on the project's Facebook page.

"It's a testament to one of Disney's all time favourites," said Mr Jensen.

"It's such an iconic design and with characters that are immediately recognisable.

"We can't wait to move forward with that one as well."

The final design for the Winnie the Pooh set and its price will be worked out by Lego in due course.

