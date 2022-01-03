Suffolk's eco shops urge families to refill 'just one bottle'

Mel Menhams from Suffolk mobile refill business Cupboard Love is encouraging her customers in Framlingham and Woodbridge to take part in the eco campaign 'just one bottle' - Credit: Mel Menhams

Suffolk's eco-friendly businesses are urging families across the county to refill 'just one bottle' for the whole of 2022 - a simple way of working towards a greener lifestyle.

Mobile refill shop Cupboard Love and eco-shops Lucy's Unwrapped & Refill in Ipswich and Refill in Leiston, are all supporting the national campaign, which launched on January, 1.

Mel Menhams runs Cupboard Love, a mobile refill shop that regularly visits Framlingham market, Woodbridge market, Kiln Farm Nursery and Waldringfield Village Hall.

Mel Menhams who runs mobile refill shop Cupboard Love wants families in Suffolk to think about the positive impact refilling 'just one bottle' would have if every household in the county did it - Credit: Mel Menhams

Launching the 'just one bottle' campaign in Suffolk, Mrs Menhams said: "We hope to encourage people who want to do their bit to help reduce plastic waste to just start small.

"Just refill one bottle. If each household did this imagine the impact it would make."

She added: "Whether it is refilling an empty bottle of washing up liquid or a shampoo bottle we are encouraging people just to give it a go."

As Mrs Menhams takes her refill van around markets this January she will be talking to customers about the campaign and answering any questions they might have.

She said: "Many members of the public feel powerless against the effects of climate change and that they are not able to contribute in the fight against it.

"This campaign is all about empowering individuals and showing people that together, with one small change we can all contribute to the fight against climate change."

Amanda Lewis runs the Refill shop in Leiston - and will even refill your old hand sanitizer bottles - Credit: Amanda Lewis

Amanda Lewis owns the Refill shop in Leiston and sells liquid products that are vegan, plant based and cruelty free.

Customers are even able to refill their bottles of hand sanitizer, with Miss Lewis saying: "Just imagine being able to save on all those tiny plastic bottles.

"I have many regular customers who are already happy converts to refilling, so I will be encouraging them to spread the word to family and friends too."

920 litres of liquid waiting to be put in reusable bottles at the Refill shop in Leiston. That is at least 920 bottles saved from waste (based on 1 litre bottles) - Credit: Refill Leiston

Miss Lewis said she "loves helping people get started" working towards a more eco-friendly lifestyle, adding: " We don't need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly, we need all of us doing it imperfectly!"

Lucy Storey, who opened her shop, Lucy's Unwrapped & Refill in Woodbridge Road in Ipswich last year, has decorated her shop window in support of the campaign.

Many other eco-friendly businesses across Suffolk will also be taking part in the 'just one bottle' campaign.















