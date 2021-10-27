Big dig aims to bring wildlife to town's green spaces

Published: 7:30 AM October 27, 2021

Selena Levermore and John Last, chairman of Leiston Town Council at the Community Orchard - Credit: Maryanne Woolf

Green fingers are set to get busy to help bring wildlife back to open spaces in Leiston later this month.

Leiston is hosting a ‘big dig’ as part of a wider scheme to bring wildlife to its green areas.

The Leiston Makes Space for Wildlife initiative was launched in Spring 2021 and aims to make at least 20% of the town’s open space wildlife-friendly.

The dig will be taking place at the town’s community orchard, which began in 2016 when fruit trees were planted.

The orchard is located on an old playing field near Leiston Primary School.

“The community project has been a great development,” said town councillor Selena Levermore, one of those leading the project.

“And people have continued to build on that.”

Since the planting of the saplings, work has continued on the project before being stopped by the pandemic.

Last year, wildflower seeds were handed out to the community through retail outlets in the town to raise awareness of the decline of pollinating insects.

The council hopes to start back up to the green-fingered work in town with a ‘big dig’ event on November 6.

The event will see members of the public welcomed to come down and help sow wildflowers and new bulbs on the site.

Mrs Levermore said she hoped the big dig would help “bring the community back up” for the orchard.

The council hopes that young people in particular will get involved in the project.

“It’s a 20- or 30-year project,” she said.

“That’s why we are keen to get the youngsters involved as they will see them.”

More events are planned for the future including hedge planting at the site.

“I think it will be a great space,” she said.

“We will have fruit from the trees in the next few years.”

The dig will take place on November 6, starting at 10am. Those wishing to take part should bring their own gardening equipment with them.