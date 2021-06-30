Published: 11:30 AM June 30, 2021

Mia, Tegan, Jasmine and Alana with some of the knitted creations in Leiston - Credit: Neil Hanger

Schoolchildren decorated bollards in Leiston with old knitwear and jumpers - in a bid to spread happiness across the town.

The Year 8 pupils at Alde Valley Academy have been working on the creations for the past three or four weeks, as part of the Creative Leiston project.

Alde Valley pupils with the bollard covers they made to brighten up Leiston - Credit: Neil Hanger

The project has involved yarnbombing, where public spaces are decorated with knitted or crocheted material.

However, pupils took a different approach for the bollard covers by adapting old items of knitwear such as hats, scarves and gloves.

The colourful bollards have been enjoyed by residents in Leiston - Credit: Neil Hanger

Some designs feature animals, while others are more focused on people. Some of the pupils' creations have been featured in shop windows in the town.

The aim is to show how life is coming back to Leiston following the long-running coronavirus crisis.

Alde Valley Academy art teacher Neil Hanger said the bollard covers will remain until the end of term on July 16.

They are then due to be stored and are set return to the streets of Leiston at a similar time next year.



