Jailed: ‘Creeping’ burglar who raided home while family slept

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A burglar who broke into a family home in Leiston at night while the occupants were asleep has been jailed for 12 months.

Sentencing 28-year-old Kyle Morgan, Judge David Pugh said he had a history of ignoring court orders and told him: “Your past has caught up with you.”

He said that in an impact statement the victims of the burglary had described their distress at the burglary and the knowledge that someone had been “creeping” round their home while they were asleep.

Morgan, of Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth, admitted burglary at a terraced house in High Street, Leiston in February last year and stealing an iPhone 6, an Xbox and two controllers.

In addition to being jailed, he was ordered to pay £300 compensation to the victims of the burglary.

Mr Griffiths said the occupants of the house had been asleep at about 3am when their son got up to go to the toilet and discovered a window had been smashed.

Morgan was linked to the burglary by a mark on the broken window.

Stephen Mather, for Morgan, who has 43 previous convictions, said her client had some positive qualities and asked the court to pass a suspended sentence to allow him to prove he could stay out of trouble.