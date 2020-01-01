'They're in my house; they've got knives' - Burglary victim's terrified call to police

L/R: Andrew Fraser, of Snape Road, in Saxmundham and Callum Hart, of Heath View in Leiston were sentenced on Friday February 14, to a total of nearly 14 years in prison. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two men have been jailed for a targeted attack they carried out on a family with a baby in the early hours of the morning, threatening them with knives demanding cash.

Andrew Fraser, 28, of Snape Road in Saxmundham, was sentenced to nine years in prison. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Andrew Fraser, 28, of Snape Road in Saxmundham, was sentenced to nine years in prison. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The assailants forced their way into a flat in Leiston High Street at 4.35am on July 17, 2019. as a young family including two children aged 18 months and three, were sleeping.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that a woman in the flat made a terrified call to police to report the incident, whispering down the phone: "They're in my house; they've got knives."

Callum Hart, 20, of Heath View in Leiston, and Andrew Fraser, 28, of Snape Road, in Saxmundham, were sentenced on Friday February 14, to a total of nearly 14 years in prison.

The duo had both plead guilty to aggravated burglary at earlier hearings and admitted they knew the male victim who they slashed across the left arm and shoulder with a knife, leaving him with a six-inch cut.

Callum Hart, 20, of Heath View Leiston, received a custodial sentence of four years and eight months, to be served in a young offenders institute. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Callum Hart, 20, of Heath View Leiston, received a custodial sentence of four years and eight months, to be served in a young offenders institute. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The man partner, a woman in her 30s, and their children escaped without injury.

Detective Constable Chris Thompson, of Lowestoft CID, said: "This would have been a particularly frightening incident for the residents of the flat to wake up to with two masked males brandishing knives demanding money.

"I'd take this opportunity to point out that these type of incidents are extremely rare in Leiston and the surrounding area."

Presiding judge David Goodin called the incident a "terrifying few minutes where the intruders used their weapons to threaten, cow and neutralise the residents".

In the process of the attack they caused damage to the kitchen cupboard, bedroom door, ornaments, jewellery and other items in the flat.

Hart and Fraser were both arrested on the morning of the incident when they were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged.

Hart received a custodial sentence of four years eight months to be served in a young offenders institute, while Fraser was jailed for nine years.

Mr Thompson added: "It is of great satisfaction to see both offenders behind bars where they will have plenty of time to reflect on their actions."