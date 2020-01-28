E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two men charged with drug dealing offences following police chase

PUBLISHED: 15:55 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 28 January 2020

Police arrested two men in Arnhem Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE

Two men have been charged with drugs offences following a police chase through a Suffolk town.

Ali Al-Rashed, 21, of no fixed address, and Mohammed Al-Rashed, 26, of Chalfont Avenue, Wembley, were both charged with possession of criminal property and two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Ali Al-Rashed was also charged with dangerous driving.

Police arrested two men in the Arnhem Road area of Leiston at about 1pm last Friday after a Toyota Yaris failed to stop for officers.

The suspects decamped and made off on foot before being arrested shortly afterwards.

Police recovered about 120 wraps of drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine, and estimated to have a street value of about £1,200, along with about £1,500 in cash and four mobile phones.

Al-Rashed and Al-Rashed both appeared before Ipswich magistrates on Monday and were remanded to appear at crown court on February 24.

