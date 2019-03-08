Manhunt under way after masked men with crowbars smash into Co-op

Two burglars are still at large after they were involved in a police chase across Suffolk following the theft of a large number of items, including razor blades, at the Leiston Co-op.

The burglary took place at the Co-op Solar Store in Sizewell Road at around 2am today.

Police were alerted after an alarm was triggered by the pair when they broke into the shop, holding crowbars.

It is believed the offenders got in via a window and took a large quantity of cigarettes and some razor blades from the shop.

Police pursued a dark Ford Mondeo suspected of being involved in the crime along the A1120 and A140 before the occupants fled the vehicle, on the A14 westbound in the Stowupland area.

The offenders, who remain outstanding, were both dressed in black and wearing balaclavas and carried crowbars. No-one was hurt the incident.

The fire service were called to assist in the search for the men, using a drone to survey an area over Needham Market.

The drone, which is shared between the two forces, was flown from Needham Lakes by a specialist crew from Woodbridge.

Enquiries are ongoing, including examining the suspect vehicle for forensic clues.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident, saw any suspicious activity in the area or has knowledge of the people involved or their whereabouts should contact East CID, quoting crime reference 37/62365/19.