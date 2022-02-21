Volunteers wanted to look after Leiston's community defibrillator

The Leiston Community Defibrillator was installed outside The Leiston Children's Centre in 2017 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Charity volunteers are being sought to preserve Leiston's community defibrillator for future generations.

Leiston's community defibrillator is a 24-hour community public accessible defibrillator and is kept in a locked cabinet at Leiston Family Hub in Waterloo Avenue.

Linda Hawes is hoping to form a charity to help with the upkeep of the community defibrillator - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is currently the sole responsibility of the primary guardian, Linda Hawes, who helped arrange the installation in 2017 after receiving locally sourced grants and donations, and other assistance.

There is also one secondary guardian, together they carry out checks to ensure that the defibrillator is ready for use.

Now Linda is now looking for people who are interested in becoming trustees of a charity, to help share some of the responsibility.

Leiston's community defibrillator - Credit: Leiston Community Defibrillator

The Leiston Community Defibrillator is an IPAD CU-SP1.

It guides the user with calm voice prompts and large, clear illustrations which illuminate to highlight key commands.

The device can be used on both adults and children and can save a life after someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest by shocking their heart back into action.

If you would like to be involved in this, please contact Linda on 01728 833903 or at linda.hawes1@btinternet.com.