Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

PUBLISHED: 19:26 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:26 30 September 2019

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Suffolk pub is set to close its doors temporarily as its owners search for a new tenant to take it on.

The Crown pub in Leiston is looking for new landlords to take it on after talks with the current tenants .

The pub's current managers have only been running the site since May this year.

Now they say they will be giving up the site after failing to make progress in negotiations to make changes to the building.

Tanya Stedman and her partner Rick had hoped to buy the building's freehold and turn it into a hotel with a restaurant, children's area and music venue.

The couple said that their offers to buy the freehold had all been rejected and said they had no choice but to move on to new projects. They said they were grateful for the support they had received in the town.

"Our sole intention has been to buy the freehold and to re-introduce it as a fantastic Hotel with restaurant, children's area and music venue," said Ms Stedman on Facebook.

"All our offers have been rejected.

"It has been a great experience, we would like to thank all our family and friends who helped with the initial tidy up and opening.

"We are having a farewell party all weekend starting Friday September 4 to say a huge thank you to our customers, we have enjoyed meeting, getting to know you all and having great laughs with."

The couple's final day at the pub will be on October 8.

It's not clear what will happen next to the pub after this date.

The Crown is currently owned by Admiral Taverns who have a number of pubs in Suffolk and Essex including the Woolpack at Coggeshall annd the Suffolk Punch in Haverhill.

The company said that they had received offers from the tenant for the pub but confirmed that it would not be sold at this time.

They said they were in discussions with potential tenants for the building but said that they were happy to take further enquiries.

Admiral Taverns added that they were hoping that someone who was locally based would be able to take the pub on.

Anyone who is interested in finding out more about taking on the pub should contact Admiral Taverns by email on enquiries@admiraltaverns.co.uk.

