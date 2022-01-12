News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Death of woman in Leiston 'unexplained', say police

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:01 PM January 12, 2022
Suffolk police dealt with more than 400 calls overnight on New Year's Eve

Police are treating the death of a woman at a property in Leiston as unexplained - Credit: Archant

Police say they are treating the death of a woman in Leiston as "unexplained".

Officers were called to reports of a sudden death at a property in Crown Street just after 1.30pm today, Wednesday, January 12.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police received a report of a sudden death at a property in Leiston.

"Officers were called to report that a woman had been found deceased at an address in Crown Street.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and enquiries are ongoing."

Suffolk Live News
Leiston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two cyclists and a car

Essex Police

Cyclist dies after crash involving car as man arrested

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A body has been found in the search for Charley Gadd, from near Sudbury, who was reported missing in Manchester

Suffolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at the Valley, London.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Brighton trigger Walton recall but keeper could remain with Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on the Monday November 2nd ahead of the second national lockdown.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon