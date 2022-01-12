Death of woman in Leiston 'unexplained', say police

Police are treating the death of a woman at a property in Leiston as unexplained - Credit: Archant

Police say they are treating the death of a woman in Leiston as "unexplained".

Officers were called to reports of a sudden death at a property in Crown Street just after 1.30pm today, Wednesday, January 12.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police received a report of a sudden death at a property in Leiston.

"Officers were called to report that a woman had been found deceased at an address in Crown Street.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and enquiries are ongoing."