Death of woman in Leiston 'unexplained', say police
Published: 4:01 PM January 12, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Police say they are treating the death of a woman in Leiston as "unexplained".
Officers were called to reports of a sudden death at a property in Crown Street just after 1.30pm today, Wednesday, January 12.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police received a report of a sudden death at a property in Leiston.
"Officers were called to report that a woman had been found deceased at an address in Crown Street.
"The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and enquiries are ongoing."