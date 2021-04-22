Tragic story of family's car restoration project to feature on TV show

Published: 7:30 AM April 22, 2021 Updated: 7:50 AM April 22, 2021

Senna Watker with the Peugeot 106 Rally owned by her father Ian and half-brother Cam - Credit: Senna Watker

National Geographic TV show Car SOS is to feature the restoration of a vehicle owned by a "family of petrolheads" after a father and son passed away only months apart.

Leiston's Cameron Watker, known as Cam, died aged 22 on April 24 in 2018, leaving behind a 1998 Peugeot 106 Rally to his father, Ian.

Ian had hoped to restore the car in honour of his son, but he sadly passed away that August.

Senna with Car SOS presenter Tim Shaw in January this year - Credit: Senna Watker

The car was then inherited by Ian's daughter and Cam's half-sister Senna, who lives in Attleborough in Norfolk.

Senna - who was named after Brazilian Formula One driver Ayrton Senna - said she was unable to sell the car due to its sentimental value to her family, despite its condition.

To the 21-year-old's surprise, her mother contacted the production team at Car SOS to see if the Peugeot would be selected to be refurbished in an episode.

Ian (left) and Cam died only months apart - Credit: Supplied by family

In January this year, the show's presenters Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend picked up the car and gave it a fresh lease of life.

Senna, a student at the University of Lincoln, said she was overwhelmed with emotion when he saw the vehicle had been resprayed and repaired internally.

Senna said she hails from a 'family of petrolheads' - Credit: Senna Watker

She believes the engineers who worked on revamping the Peugeot have done what Cam "would have wanted".

The episode of Car SOS is set to air at 8pm on National Geographic on Thursday, only days before the three-year anniversary of Cam's death.

Senna said: "Cam passed away quite unexpectedly. The car he left was quite a shambles - it was like someone was living in it.

The 1998 Peugeot was restored by Car SOS earlier this year - Credit: Senna Watker

"We were a family of petrolheads. My dad was quite obsessed with cars, so as a tribute he thought he would do it up.

"Sadly he passed away in the August, so he didn't get to finish it. Everything fell to me as I was the eldest.

"It then sat on my grandad's drive in Gorleston. It was making me upset seeing it there not being driven, and I could never get round to selling it.

"I was bawling when I saw what had been done to it.

"It's the last connection I have with Cam and my dad. This is what Cam would have wanted - they have really done it justice."