E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

£4m leisure project aims to improve health and fitness of community

PUBLISHED: 19:01 18 September 2019

Official opening of Leiston Leisure Centre - left to right, Andy Jarvis, Colin Hedgley, Andrea Thompson and Steve Gallant Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Official opening of Leiston Leisure Centre - left to right, Andy Jarvis, Colin Hedgley, Andrea Thompson and Steve Gallant Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Lucy Taylor Photography

Celebrations have been held to mark the completion of a £4million leisure project being hailed as a major investment in the future health of the local community.

East Suffolk Council chairman Colin Hedgley cut the ribbon, alongside special guest, Andrea Thompson, the World's Strongest Woman, to officially open the newly revamped Leiston Leisure Centre.

Mr Hedgley said: "Leiston first opened in 1975 with a sports hall and squash courts, the swimming pools were added in 1990 as a legacy from Sizewell B.

"Fast forward to 2019, this redevelopment is a major investment in the future health of the local community, and I think we have provided a fantastic facility that will serve the needs of Leiston and the surrounding area for the foreseeable future.

"Since the site reopened to the public we have had fantastic feedback from our customers. Knowing that people are responding so positively to their new centre makes all the hard work worth it."

You may also want to watch:

Jeremy Boreham, area manager at the council's partner Places Leisure, said: "Leiston Leisure Centre now has a great mix of facilities on offer - pool, gym, classes, indoor cycling, sauna/steam room, allowing us to provide varied programmes at affordable prices.

"Add in our passionate local staff who provide excellent customer service, and Leiston Leisure Centre is now a destination of choice. This is the place to be if you want to have fun while enjoying a healthier lifestyle."

Leiston Leisure Centre was closed in September 2018 to undergo the £4m refurbishment, and is the third project to be completed in East Suffolk Council's Leisure Programme to improve leisure facilities and encourage more people to become active and fit.

The facility was designed with the council's development partner, Pulse Design & Build.

Leiston Leisure Centre is the second facility to be redeveloped, following Deben Leisure Centre, which reopened in June 2018.

Bungay Leisure Centre is the third facility to be redeveloped and work has now started.

Councillors have also agreed to employ experts to draw up a business plan and create a design for a new edge-of-town 'destination' leisure complex at Felixstowe.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bye bye Babergh, South Suffolk set to be the future for district council

The sun is likely to set on Babergh after 45 years - but don't expect a radically different logo! Picture: BABERGH COUNCIL

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

New book ‘Lost Bury St Edmunds’. What shops and pubs do YOU miss?

Run by Bury St Edmunds Round Table, Hardwick F�te was opened by celebrities such as supermodel Sabrina (Norma Ann Sykes, pictured) and pop star Tom Jones (he came in 1965) Picture: COURTESY HARDWICK MANOR/AMBERLEY PUBLISHING

Pat Whymark and Julian Harries find Common Ground with new farce Sidecar Named Despair

Julian Harries, Emily Bennett and Dick Mainwaring in Common Ground's latest farce A Sidecar Named Despair Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Plans for Brandon pet crematorium approved - but won’t be going ahead

The proposed site for the animal crematorium in an industrial estate in Brandon, Barnes Close. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists