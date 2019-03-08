£4m leisure project aims to improve health and fitness of community

Official opening of Leiston Leisure Centre - left to right, Andy Jarvis, Colin Hedgley, Andrea Thompson and Steve Gallant Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Lucy Taylor Photography

Celebrations have been held to mark the completion of a £4million leisure project being hailed as a major investment in the future health of the local community.

East Suffolk Council chairman Colin Hedgley cut the ribbon, alongside special guest, Andrea Thompson, the World's Strongest Woman, to officially open the newly revamped Leiston Leisure Centre.

Mr Hedgley said: "Leiston first opened in 1975 with a sports hall and squash courts, the swimming pools were added in 1990 as a legacy from Sizewell B.

"Fast forward to 2019, this redevelopment is a major investment in the future health of the local community, and I think we have provided a fantastic facility that will serve the needs of Leiston and the surrounding area for the foreseeable future.

"Since the site reopened to the public we have had fantastic feedback from our customers. Knowing that people are responding so positively to their new centre makes all the hard work worth it."

Jeremy Boreham, area manager at the council's partner Places Leisure, said: "Leiston Leisure Centre now has a great mix of facilities on offer - pool, gym, classes, indoor cycling, sauna/steam room, allowing us to provide varied programmes at affordable prices.

"Add in our passionate local staff who provide excellent customer service, and Leiston Leisure Centre is now a destination of choice. This is the place to be if you want to have fun while enjoying a healthier lifestyle."

Leiston Leisure Centre was closed in September 2018 to undergo the £4m refurbishment, and is the third project to be completed in East Suffolk Council's Leisure Programme to improve leisure facilities and encourage more people to become active and fit.

The facility was designed with the council's development partner, Pulse Design & Build.

Leiston Leisure Centre is the second facility to be redeveloped, following Deben Leisure Centre, which reopened in June 2018.

Bungay Leisure Centre is the third facility to be redeveloped and work has now started.

Councillors have also agreed to employ experts to draw up a business plan and create a design for a new edge-of-town 'destination' leisure complex at Felixstowe.