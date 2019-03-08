Pool reopens as first phase of £3.5million makeover is finished

How the revamped Leiston Leisure Centre will look after the modernisation is complete Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL Archant

Swimmers will be able to use Leiston Leisure Centre again on Monday - after a ten-month closure for a £3.5million refurbishment project.

The new pool area at Leiston Leisure Centre Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL The new pool area at Leiston Leisure Centre Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The centre is partially reopening at noon following the completion of phase one of the project to improve leisure facilities and encourage more people to become active.

Phase one includes the swimming pool, which has had many improvements, including new lighting and retiling of the pool surround. It also includes a brand new addition to the centre - a thermal suite with a sauna and steam room, feature showers and relaxation area.

The reception area has also been completely rebuilt and has created a much more attractive entrance to the centre in Red House Lane with an enhanced view of the pool and a new enlarged soft play area.

The redevelopment is on schedule and work is continuing on phase two, which includes the sports halls, squash courts, fitness studio and dance studios, and that part of the project is due to reopen in August.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk's Cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: "It is very exciting that we are ready to reopen Leiston Leisure Centre, and I hope we have created facilities that the communities will be enjoying for years to come.

"I would personally like to thank members of Leiston Leisure Centre, and everyone in the area, for the support and patience during the works.

"Phase two of the redevelopment is going very well and the whole centre is right on track to be reopened this summer."

The refurbishment is part of a five-year programme to improve the council's sporting and leisure facilities.

Leiston Leisure Centre is the second facility to be redeveloped, following Deben Leisure Centre, which reopened in September 2018. Projects ay Bungay Leisure Centre and Felixstowe Leisure Centre will follow.

The aim is to provide high-quality, modern leisure centres that the whole community can enjoy, with state-of-the-art equipment, at no additional cost to the tax payer.

The work builds on the progress made by the Leisure Strategy formed in 2014, which sets out how improvements to the leisure provision will be made across the district, over the next 10 years.