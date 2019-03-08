Leisure centre to reopen after major refurbishment

Leiston Leisure Centre is set to fully reopen on Saturday after a £4million revamp.

Phase One reopened in June and included refurbishment of the swimming pool, reception and soft play area plus the addition of a thermal suite with sauna and steam room, feature showers and relaxation area.

The completed redevelopment includes a new spacious fitness suite, two new dance studios, cycling studio, squash courts and main sports hall and the second phase has been completed ahead of schedule.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk Council (ESC) cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said reopening the centre fully was "really exciting".

She said: "ESC is committed to encourage more people to become active and fit. With the impending reopening of Leiston we are optimistic about the future wellbeing of our communities an that we have created a facility that will be enjoyed for years to come."

Jeremy Boreham, area manager for Places Leisure, said: "Following the successful reopening of the pool area in June, we are now looking forward to seeing the opening of the gym, classes and sports areas.

"The new look centre houses some state-of-the-art facilities, perfect for local residents and families who want to keep active. There's something for all ages and we're offering tours of the centre and invite everyone to come down and take a look around."

The centre was designed with the Council's development partner, Pulse Design & Build.

Matt Johnson, executive director at Pulse Design & Build, said: "The redevelopment of Leiston Leisure Centre showcases what can be achieved within the parameters of an existing facility, all on time and to budget. The leisure centre's mix of new build and remodelling is testament to our team's ability to design and create a concept that integrates cutting edge facilities; making the most from re-worked existing spaces.

"Phase 2 will be delivered ahead of schedule. Phase 1 incorporated the new build reception, soft play area, thermal suite, remodelled village change and state-of-the-art disabled facilities.

"Phase 2 incorporates a new gym with a greatly enhanced equipment mix, new dry side inclusive changing, 2 new studios, a separate dedicated spin studio, and a fully refurbished sports hall and squash courts. The leisure centre has greatly improved amenities to benefit the whole community and enable them to lead a more active and healthy life."