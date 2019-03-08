E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Leisure centre to reopen after major refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 August 2019

The new pool area at Leiston Leisure Centre Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The new pool area at Leiston Leisure Centre Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Archant

Leiston Leisure Centre is set to fully reopen on Saturday after a £4million revamp.

Phase One reopened in June and included refurbishment of the swimming pool, reception and soft play area plus the addition of a thermal suite with sauna and steam room, feature showers and relaxation area.

The completed redevelopment includes a new spacious fitness suite, two new dance studios, cycling studio, squash courts and main sports hall and the second phase has been completed ahead of schedule.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk Council (ESC) cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said reopening the centre fully was "really exciting".

She said: "ESC is committed to encourage more people to become active and fit. With the impending reopening of Leiston we are optimistic about the future wellbeing of our communities an that we have created a facility that will be enjoyed for years to come."

You may also want to watch:

Jeremy Boreham, area manager for Places Leisure, said: "Following the successful reopening of the pool area in June, we are now looking forward to seeing the opening of the gym, classes and sports areas.

"The new look centre houses some state-of-the-art facilities, perfect for local residents and families who want to keep active. There's something for all ages and we're offering tours of the centre and invite everyone to come down and take a look around."

The centre was designed with the Council's development partner, Pulse Design & Build.

Matt Johnson, executive director at Pulse Design & Build, said: "The redevelopment of Leiston Leisure Centre showcases what can be achieved within the parameters of an existing facility, all on time and to budget. The leisure centre's mix of new build and remodelling is testament to our team's ability to design and create a concept that integrates cutting edge facilities; making the most from re-worked existing spaces.

"Phase 2 will be delivered ahead of schedule. Phase 1 incorporated the new build reception, soft play area, thermal suite, remodelled village change and state-of-the-art disabled facilities.

"Phase 2 incorporates a new gym with a greatly enhanced equipment mix, new dry side inclusive changing, 2 new studios, a separate dedicated spin studio, and a fully refurbished sports hall and squash courts. The leisure centre has greatly improved amenities to benefit the whole community and enable them to lead a more active and healthy life."

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

‘He’s getting better every day... he has the devilment the top players need’ - Lambert on star man Downes

Paul Lambert has been impressed by the progress of midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: PAGEPIX

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

‘He’s getting better every day... he has the devilment the top players need’ - Lambert on star man Downes

Paul Lambert has been impressed by the progress of midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: PAGEPIX

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eastern Counties buses in Suffolk set for major September shake-up

First Eastern Counties are to shake up their services in the Ipswich area from September 1. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Fuller Flavour: From 15th spot to a play-off place - I can’t decide how good we’ll be this season!

Karl Fuller's excited to see how James Norwood fares at Ipswich Town - but he can't make up his mind about the season as a whole! Picture: Pagepix

Home secretary praises industrial estate crime-busting ‘champions’ on her own patch

Home secretary Priti Patel has praised Witham Industrial Watch after a vote to continue it Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists