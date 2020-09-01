E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Museum announces date for motorcycle show

PUBLISHED: 18:20 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 01 September 2020

Leiston Long Shop Museum's annual Motorbike Show is scheduled for September 13 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A ‘wonderful selection’ of motorcycles are set to be displayed later this month at the Long Shop Museum in Leiston.

The museum, in Main Street, is pressing ahead with plans for its annual Motorbike Show, which is pencilled in for Sunday, September 13.

However, with Covid-19 restrictions still in place, spaces to the show will be limited and tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets for adults will cost £8, children £4 and those under four years old will be allowed in free, as will anyone bringing a motorcycle to display.

A spokesman for the museum said: “It will be a great day out for the whole family, so why not come on over to have a wander around and see the variety of motorbikes on show.”

The Motorbike Show starts at 10am and lasts until 4pm.

