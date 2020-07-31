Man denies burgling cottage in seaside village

Antony Doy appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 48-year-old man has denied breaking into a cottage in a seaside Suffolk village.

Antony Doy appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Doy, of Arnhem Road, Leiston, pleaded not guilty to burgling a property in Thorpeness, near Aldeburgh, earlier this year.

He is accused of entering a cottage as a trespasser with intent to steal.

The burglary is alleged to have happened at some point between February 8 and 21.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp and solicitor advocate Ian Persaud agreed that Doy’s trial would be expected to last two days.

Judge David Goodin requested that the trial be added to a two-week warned list in the new year.

He told Doy: “Your trial will commence during the two-week period that begins Monday, January 25 next year.”

Doy was released on conditional bail.