Leiston man to appear in court following Aldeburgh burglary

A Leiston man has been charged in connection with a reported burglary in Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a burglary in Aldeburgh.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The reported burglary happened at some time between Friday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 31, at an address in Slaughden Road.

A number of items, including key safes, are alleged to have been stolen.

Lee Meredith, of Heath View, Leiston, was arrested on Thursday, April 23 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with burglary and detained to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 24.

He was released on bail pending a next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 22.