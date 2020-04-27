Leiston man to appear in court following Aldeburgh burglary
PUBLISHED: 13:20 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 27 April 2020
A 34-year-old man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a burglary in Aldeburgh.
The reported burglary happened at some time between Friday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 31, at an address in Slaughden Road.
A number of items, including key safes, are alleged to have been stolen.
Lee Meredith, of Heath View, Leiston, was arrested on Thursday, April 23 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He was subsequently charged with burglary and detained to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 24.
He was released on bail pending a next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 22.
